Thalaiva power! Rajinikanth was visibly caught off guard when he spotted hordes of fans waiting outside his Kerala resort to catch a glimpse of him. A video of the actor greeting fans outside the resort is now going viral.

Rajinikanth meets fans

Rajinikanth is in Kerala to shoot for his upcoming film Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar.

The video that has gained a lot of traction comes was posted by a fan as Rajinikanth’s car pulls up to the Tuskers Hill by Poppys luxury resort in Anaikatti, Kerala. As fans tried to get a glimpse of him, Thalaiva gets out of the car and greets everyone. Fans noticing his gesture hoot for the actor, Many even shouted ‘thalaivar’ (leader or boss).

As soon as Rajinikanth hears the familiar term, he folds his hands and waves at the fans calling out to him. He waves and smiles at them once again before making his way back into the car.

Soon after, the security staff was asked if they were happy to see Rajinikanth.

Earlier last week, Rajinikanth was greeted with fans as they lined up at the shooting spot to meet him.

Rajinikanth films

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan. He recently shot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Nagarjuna, Nimma Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy.

The film is scheduled to release on August 14. Jailer 2 is a sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer.