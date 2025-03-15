One of the most anticipated films of the year, Coolie, marks Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Since production began last year, rumours have circulated that Kanagaraj has been in talks with several Bollywood stars for cameo appearances.

Among the biggest names speculated to be part of the film is Bollywood legend Aamir Khan. Fans became even more convinced of his involvement when Kanagaraj shared a picture with Aamir Khan on his birthday, sparking widespread excitement about the possibility of the two icons sharing the screen for the first time.

Wishing you a very happy birthday #AamirKhan sir



Very grateful for the lovely conversations we've had. Your insights and passion for storytelling have always left me inspired.



Here's to creating more magic on screen in the coming years and excited to share this special…

A star-studded cast

Coolie already boasts an impressive ensemble, featuring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Additionally, Pooja Hegde is confirmed to have a cameo in the film.

Is Coolie a part of the LCU?

While the plot remains under wraps, Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that Coolie will not be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. Instead, the film will focus on gold smuggling.

However, some fans believe this could be a deliberate misdirection, as Kanagaraj made similar claims before Leo, only for it to later be revealed as part of the LCU.

The crew

Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography commencing in July. The film’s cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, Coolie is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2025.

