The reviews for the recently released Netflix romantic comedy Nadaaniyan have been far from kind. The film, which marked the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, premiered on 7 March and was quickly trolled by audiences for its poor writing and performances.

Advertisment

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan critiques Tamil Nadu's stance on three language policy

While Ibrahim Ali Khan and his co-star Khushi Kapoor have remained silent about the negative reviews and online trolling, Pakistani critic Tamur Iqbal shared a heated exchange he had with the young actor regarding his review of the film.

Also Read: Studio Kadokawa announces KonoSuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! season 4

Advertisment

Critic Shares heated exchange with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Tamur, known for his unfiltered and blunt reviews, recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the conversation. In his review, he had accused Ibrahim of getting a nose job, which seemingly angered the actor.

Ibrahim allegedly wrote "Tamur… almost like Taimoor… you got my brother's name. Guess what you don’t got? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can’t keep your words to yourself, don’t bother, they’re irrelevant just like you."

Advertisment

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae-ron dating controversy: Luxury brand Prada terminates contract with Korean actor

He added "Ugly goddamn piece of sht… I feel bad for you and your family… and if I see you on the streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are… you walking piece of scum."*

Tamur responded sarcastically, writing "Hahahahaha, see, that’s my man. This is the guy I want to see in the movie."

"Not that fake Cornetto-mushy, cringey human. But hey, yes, that nose job comment was in bad taste. The rest I totally own up to. Massive fan of your dad—don’t let him down."

Following their exchange, Tamur revealed that Ibrahim has now blocked him on Instagram.

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday directors confirm that recent concept art leaks are fake