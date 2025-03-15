Recent concept art leaks from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel set the internet buzzing with theories about the plot, potential cameos, and story arcs that the movies might follow. However, it now appears that the leaks were fake.

Russo Brothers deny the authenticity of the leaks

Anthony and Joe Russo, who are currently working on Doomsday and its sequel, which marks Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) as Doctor Doom, have confirmed that the leaked artwork is not from their films.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the directors dismissed the leaks. Joe Russo stated, “No, because that artwork was not from Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars,” with Anthony adding, “Nothing spoiling in there. That’s not our concept art.”

The changing landscape of cinema

The duo were also asked about how they feel the theatrical landscape has changed since their last Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame. Joe responded, “We can’t control the economic environment. We can’t control what’s happening in the world around the time of the release. We can’t control the audience’s desire to leave their homes or not. All we can do is make the best movie possible in the hope that it excites them.”

Rumoured plot details

While the leaked concept art has been debunked, multiple insider reports suggest that Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four will play significant roles in the film. Additionally, the movie is expected to feature some members of the X-Men.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 1 May 2026, followed by its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, on 7 May 2027.

