Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has criticised Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the three-language policy amid ongoing tensions between the central government and the state. The 'three-language formula' is a key aspect of the New Education Policy (NEP).

Accusations of Hypocrisy

Speaking on his party’s foundation day, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan accused Tamil Nadu of hypocrisy, arguing that its leaders allow Tamil films to be dubbed into Hindi for financial gain while opposing the language itself. He emphasised that India needs multiple languages, including Tamil, to maintain national unity.

Kalyan stated, “In Tamil Nadu, people oppose the imposition of Hindi. This makes me wonder—if they don’t want Hindi, then why do they dub Tamil films into Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi. What kind of logic is that?”

Criticism of economic contradictions

He also pointed out what he sees as Tamil Nadu’s contradictory approach to Hindi-speaking states, saying, “They want revenue from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, yet they say they don’t want Hindi. Isn’t that unfair? They welcome workers from Bihar but reject the language. Why this contradiction? Shouldn’t this mindset change?”

Ongoing conflict over the NEP

The dispute between the BJP-led central government and the DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu escalated after the Centre withheld ₹2,152 crore from the Samagra Shiksha scheme allocated for the state, citing Tamil Nadu’s stance on the NEP.

Tamil Nadu has long opposed the three-language formula, viewing it as an attempt to impose Hindi on the state. Meanwhile, the Centre argues that the policy aims to enhance job opportunities for young people across different states.

