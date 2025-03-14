Aamir Khan's partner, Gauri Spratt, has only watched two films of the actor's till now. On the eve of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan introduced Gauri to the media at a meet-and-greet event and revealed that the two have been in a committed relationship for the past one-and-a-half years.

During the informal chat with the media, Gauri was asked which was her favourite Aamir Khan film, to which she revealed that she did not watch many Hindi films and was mostly unaware of Aamir's work.

When media persons asked Gauri to list some of Aamir's favourite films, she said she had not watched many. Aamir explained, "She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn't watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, too."



Gauri added that she had watched Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, but a long time ago.

Did unfamiliarity with Aamir's work help in their relationship? Guari and Aamir did agree and added that she 'does not see the actor as a superstar but as a partner.'



Aamir also mentioned that he would want her to watch Taare Zameen Par- a film that Khan featured and directed.

Aamir and Gauri met 25 years ago

While talking about how he and Gauri connected, Aamir revealed that they had met 25 years ago but lost touch and reconnected 2 years ago. "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," the actor added.

Gauri also spoke about the qualities she was looking for in a partner and why she liked Aamir. "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said, leading Aamir to quip, "And after all that, you found me?"

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri hails from Bangalore but is now settled in Mumbai, where she currently runs a BBlunt salon. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. They started dating 18 months ago. She is also now part of Aamir's production house. Aamir revealed that his family and ex-wives have met her and are very happy with their relationship.

