Aamir Khan is one of the most revered actors in Indian cinema. He made his acting debut as a child in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), becoming well-versed in the intricacies of acting and the film industry.

Advertisment

Fondly known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on March 14. To mark this special occasion, let’s take a look at his filmography, notable works, net worth, and more.

Aamir Khan’s 60th Birthday: Career highs, net worth and acting legacy

A star is born

Advertisment

Born Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan in Mumbai, earlier called Bombay , is the son of film producers Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain. He is the second of four siblings.

Also read: Who is Gauri Spratt? Here's what we know about Aamir Khan's girlfriend

Child star

Advertisment

Long before his official acting debut, Aamir appeared as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). He also played the younger version of Mahendra Sandhu in Madhosh, a film produced by his father.

Acting debut

After working as an assistant director and performing in theatre, Khan made his acting debut in 1988 with Mansoor Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, opposite Juhi Chawla. In this romantic drama, he played the charming boy-next-door, Raj. The film was a major commercial success, catapulting both Khan and Chawla to stardom.

Also read: Aamir Khan introduces girlfriend Gauri to media at meet-and-greet event ahead of his 60th birthday

Rise to stardom

After his debut, Khan never looked back. The projects he chose either became box office hits or received critical acclaim, cementing his place in the industry.

During his early career, he delivered films such as Awwal Number, Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin, Tum Mere Ho, Dil, and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, among others. However, his next major breakthrough came in 1996 with Raja Hindustani, a romantic drama in which he starred opposite Karisma Kapoor. The film became one of the biggest hits of the year.

Notable work

Khan’s filmography is a testament to his talent and passion for storytelling. Over the decades, he has given Indian cinema some of its biggest blockbusters, including Lagaan, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal.

Net worth

With a string of commercially successful and critically acclaimed films, Khan has amassed a staggering net worth of approximately Rs 1,862 crore, according to multiple reports. He also owns a production house that has backed several commercially successful movies.