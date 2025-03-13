Aamir Khan has found love again. A day before his 60th birthday, Aamir met media persons for an informal meeting and revealed that he is in a committed relationship. Khan introduced Gauri to the media and stated that the two have known each other for over 25 years.

Advertisment

'We are serious and committed to each other'

During the press meet, the actor introduced his girlfriend Gauri to the media and said "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."

He added that he introduced his girlfriend to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home yesterday. The three actors had a brief meet up at Aamir's residence on Wednesday night.

Advertisment

Ahead of Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday, SRK and Salman visit the actor’s home

Aamir also revealed that, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."

He added, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi. My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

Advertisment

Who is Gauri? Here's what we know about Aamir Khan's girlfriend

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutt with whom he shares two kids- son Junaid and daughter Ira. The actor later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005 and separated in 2021. They are co-parents to son Azad.

Shah Rukh, Salman reunite to cheer for Loveyapa, debut film of Aamir Khan's son Junaid

Aamir on working with Shah Rukh and Salman in film

Aamir also revealed he and the other two Khans of Bollywood -- Shah Rukh and Salman -- want to work in a film together and are waiting for the right script to come their way.

"Salman, Shah Rukh, and I would love to work together... We are waiting for the right script to come. I think the audience also wants to see us together and we have discussed about it as well... If any good story comes (our way), we will definitely do it," the actor told reporters in Mumbai.

At the event, Aamir also addressed the possibility of a much-anticipated sequel to Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna.

"We all want that Andaz Apna Apna 2 should be remade... We have told Raj ji that we want to work on it and I think the audience also wants to watch the film. We are waiting for him. He is working on the script right now," he added.

Update on Sitaare Zameen Par

The actor called his next -Sitaare Zameen Par- a "thought sequel" to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. "The characters and situations are different... According to me, this thought goes 10 times beyond that. One major difference is that 'Taare Zameen Par' makes you cry but this one will make you laugh. It's a comedy, humorous film but sends a meaningful message," the actor said.

Big update! Aamir Khan reveals Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release this year. Read exact details here