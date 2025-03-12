The three Khans of the industry came under one roof on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan went for a brief meeting at Aamir Khan's home on Wednesday evening but did not pose for the paparazzi. The meeting occurred just days ahead of Aamir Khan's 60th birthday. Aamir Khan turns 60 on March 14.



New paparazzi videos have emerged on Instagram, which spotted Aamir Khan seeing off Salman Khan at his residence. SRK, meanwhile, escaped the cameras and walked out behind a shield of bodyguards, dressed in a hooded jacket.

Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir together

In the first paparazzi video, Salman was seen exiting Aamir's residence. The two shared a hug, and then Salman was seen coming out of the main entrance area of the building where Aamir resides. Another video shows Aamir coming down with a bunch of other security members, with Shah Rukh hiding his face in a black hoodie as he exits the premises without being photographed by the paparazzi.

SRK was recently seen performing at the IIFA awards that took place in Jaipur.



The actor charmed one and all with his power-packed performance, celebrating 25 years of IIFA. He also danced with Madhuri Dixit for a special segment, where the two stars danced to hit songs from their film Dil To Pagal Hai.



The three Khans were last spotted at a high-profile pre-wedding event last year in Jamnagar, where the trio danced to the hit song Naatu Naatu from Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer RRR. They also performed Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

SRK, Aamir and Salman were also under the same roof recently at the special screening of Loveyapa that marked the debut of Aamir's son Junaid opposite Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in King, while Aamir is busy shooting his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Salman's next titled Sikandar will release on Eid this year.