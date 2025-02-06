Juhi Chawla's latest post on Instagram is for all the 1990s kids who have grown up watching her romancing Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in hit Bollywood movies.



The Khan trio—Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan—reunited on Wednesday night for the special screening of Loveyapa, which marks the debut of Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son on the big screen. Not just the Khans, the screening was also attended by Chawla, who shares a warm rapport with Aamir. Many would recall that the two were a popular on-screen pair back in the 1990s and featured in several iconic films, including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Ishq.

Juhi poses with SRK, Aamir

On Thursday, Juhi took to her social media to post images of the event. What's more, the actress also shared a rare photo with Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan.



Juhi Chawla took to Instagram and expressed happiness over meeting her two co-stars together and called the moment 'precious'.



The actress wrote, "SO HAPPY to meet Shah Rukh and Aamir together. It is a rare and precious moment .. the two heroes whom I worked with extensively, laughed and cried with on so many sets, so many super fun films, so many crazy memories... "

While the actors are known to be friends, SRK, Juhi, and Aamir are rarely seen in public together. Juhi and SRK have also been a popular pair on screen and delivered hits like Darr, Yes Boss, and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman together. The two are also co-owners of Kolkata IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The actress also praised Aamir's son Junaid and penned, "And then to be coming to Junaid’s film screening, I had first seen him as a baby!!! How the years have flown... He is SUCH a wonderful down-to-earth boy, God Bless him. Wish him Great success with Loveyappa. #loveyapa @iamsrk @AKofficialTeam #loveya #loveyapathefilm"

Shah Rukh, Salman at Loveyapa screening

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entry at the Loveyapa screening, looking dapper in a blue shirt and denim pants. Aamir received the actor warmly as both superstars hugged each other. SRK then affectionately gave a little peck on Aamir's cheek, making it a heartwarming visual for everyone present as well as their fans.

Shah Rukh then went ahead and hugged Aamir's kids, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Later, on the special demand of the paparazzi present, SRK and Aamir posed together, giving their fans a memory to cherish.



Meanwhile, Salman Khan too made an appearance at the screening and posed next to Aamir and Junaid. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa marks the big screen debut of Junaid Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

