From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji: Iconic stars who redefined comebacks with finesse

Rakhee Gulzar Source: X

The evergreen Rakhee Gulzar is making her much-anticipated comeback in Bengali cinema with Aamar Boss, produced by Windows Productions and directed by Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. The film has been making waves in the festival circuit, earning a spot in the Indian Panorama of the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival. Previously, it was featured in the Indian Panorama at the 55th International Film Festival of India and received a nomination for the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. Aamar Boss not only marks Rakhee’s return but also solidifies her position as a cinematic icon whose talent knows no boundaries.