From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji: Iconic stars who redefined comebacks with finesse

Shah Rukh Khan
The Badshah of Bollywood made a grand re-entry into our hearts with his blockbuster film Pathaan. Apparently, King Khan made a thriving comeback after Zero and wooed the audiences with this action-thriller!
Rakhee Gulzar
The evergreen Rakhee Gulzar is making her much-anticipated comeback in Bengali cinema with Aamar Boss, produced by Windows Productions and directed by Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. The film has been making waves in the festival circuit, earning a spot in the Indian Panorama of the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival. Previously, it was featured in the Indian Panorama at the 55th International Film Festival of India and received a nomination for the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. Aamar Boss not only marks Rakhee’s return but also solidifies her position as a cinematic icon whose talent knows no boundaries.
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala, celebrated for her grace and stellar performances in the 90s, made her grand return with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Set in the pre-independence era, the Netflix series showcases Manisha in a captivating role that pays homage to her acting prowess, reminding audiences of her timeless appeal.
Rani Mukerji – Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
Rani Mukerji reminded everyone why she remains one of Bollywood’s finest actors with her heart-wrenching performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Based on a true story, the film showcased Rani as a mother battling against a foreign government to reclaim her children. Her emotionally charged performance and the film’s critical acclaim not only brought her back to center stage but also earned her the admiration of fans and critics alike.
Bobby Deol
Following a string of compelling OTT performances, Bobby Deol is set to return to the big screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Playing a pivotal role alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby’s powerful screen presence and newfound acclaim make his comeback one to watch out for.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan, the undisputed queen of unconventional roles, is set to reprise her iconic role as Avni/Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Her return to this beloved character has already sparked immense excitement, proving once again that Vidya is a force to be reckoned with.