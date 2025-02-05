Big Releases Of This Week: Padmavat, Loveyapa and More!

Loveyapa

Loveyapa is a laugh-out-loud romantic comedy that explores the chaos of modern relationships when technology becomes both a bridge and a barrier. It is a whirlwind of laughter and unexpected truths as a couple is forced to switch phones for 24 hours before tying the knot. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie marks the big-screen debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.