Big Releases Of This Week: Padmavat, Loveyapa and More!

Loveyapa is a laugh-out-loud romantic comedy that explores the chaos of modern relationships when technology becomes both a bridge and a barrier. It is a whirlwind of laughter and unexpected truths as a couple is forced to switch phones for 24 hours before tying the knot. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie marks the big-screen debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.
Directed by Yash Chopra, this 1981 classic stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles. This evergreen classic is renowned for its songs, including ''Dekha Ek Khwab'', ''Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum'' and others.
A masterfully crafted political thriller, Conclave takes you behind the iron curtain of the Vatican, revealing the drama and power struggles hidden within one of the world’s oldest institutions
Padmavat returns to theatres, giving viewers another chance to experience one of Indian cinema’s most visually stunning and emotionally powerful films. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
Interstellar returns to theatres, offering audiences another chance to experience its awe-inspiring journey through space and time. Directed by Christopher Nolan, this 2014 sci-fi classic stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain.
