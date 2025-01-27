Superstar Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie has been in the talks for a while now, and recently the actor has given an update on when the movie is scheduled to release.

The actor is in Vadodara, Gujarat, where he visited the Statue of Unity on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day.

Sitaare Zameen Par to release in December

Interacting with the media, the actor gave an update on the release of the movie.

Speaking with ANI, the actor shared that the climax of his next film was shot in Vadodara, Gujarat.

“My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said.

Taking a break from shooting, Aamir visited the Statue of Unity on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day.

Talking about his connection with the state, Aamir said, "When I was young, many of my father's films were shot in Gujarat. I was very small at that time, so I would come here. Today, all those memories have come rushing back."

"There have been a lot of changes in Vadodara. There are many luxurious buildings now, and the roads have improved significantly. When I first came here, I was probably around 12 years old. A lot of changes have taken place in this area since then," he added.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par, is a sports drama film produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. It is a sequel to Aamir's 2007 blockbuster, Taare Zameen Par.

Reportedly, the movie is based on the Spanish film Champions and stars Genelia Deshmukh.