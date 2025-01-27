One of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year is the second instalment in the Lucifer franchise, L2: Empuraan. Fans finally got their first look at the teaser on Sunday, and it did not disappoint. While the teaser did not reveal much about the plot, it showcased glimpses of an intense desert action sequence.

Speaking at the press meet for the teaser, director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also stars alongside Mohanlal in the film, revealed that there are plans for a third instalment in the franchise.

Lucifer 3

At the press event, Prithviraj shared that he and writer Murali Gopy knew from the start that telling the story they envisioned would take more than one film.

He added that similar to Lucifer, they would only officially announce the third instalment after gauging audience reception for L2: Empuraan. Prithviraj also hinted that by the end of Empuraan, audiences will be eager to learn more about Mohanlal's enigmatic character, Khureshi Ab'raam. He concluded by expressing his gratitude to fans for their continued love and support.

Will History Repeat?

The 2019 Lucifer marked Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut and starred Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally. The film was one of the most expensive Malayalam movies ever made and became the first Malayalam film to gross over ₹200 crore at the box office. It was later remade in Telugu with Chiranjeevi.

The original film featured an ensemble cast, including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Shakti Kapoor, Indrajith Sukumaran, Bala, and Saniya Iyappan—all of whom are set to reprise their roles in L2: Empuraan.

While no official confirmation has been made, insiders report that the sequel has a budget of ₹400 crore, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever produced.

Release Details

We are sure to know more plot details when the trailer drops in the coming weeks. L2: Empuraan will be released in all major Indian languages and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 27 March 2025.

