On Thursday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan introduced his lady love, Gauri Spratt to the world. At a meet and greet event with the media, Aamir Khan, who turned 60 on April 14, cut a celebratory cake and spoke about his new films and his bonding with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But the event was special as the actor revealed that he has been in a committed relationship with Gauri for the past one and a half years.

The actor joked how he had kept his private life away from the prying eyes of the media. "See, tum logon ko pata nahi lagne diya maine (I have kept it well hidden from the media)," the actor said.

There are no pictures of the mystery woman as Aamir requested the paps to maintain her privacy and not click her.

Who is Gauri?

Aamir's girlfriend Gauri is reportedly based out of Bengaluru. Gauri was married before and has a son.

Aamir revealed details of his lady love and said, "Gauri has a child who is 6 years old. She is working on production. I sing to her every day." Gauri is reportedly part of Aamir's production banner which has backed the recent hit Laapataa Ladies.

Aamir added that he has tried his best to prepare Gauri for the “mad world' of showbiz”. The actor has even hired private security for her to ensure his “personal piece of mind.” The actor has known her for the last 25 years.

The actor happily quipped, "Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi,(Bhuvan has found his Gauri)” referring to his character Bhuvan and leading lady Gracy Singh's character Gauri from his hit 2001 film, Lagaan.

Is marriage on the cards for Aamir and Gauri?

The actor seemed unsure about marriage plans owing to his age. He said, ", "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi (I don't know if I should be getting married at 60 or not). My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

Aamir has been married twice before. He was previously married to fimmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2022. They are currently co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Before Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. Reena and Aamir have one son, actor Junaid Khan and a daughter, mental health advocate Ira Khan. Reena and Aamir got divorced in 2002.

The 3 Idiots actor also revealed that he introduced Gauri to his pals Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his residence on Wednesday night. Not just only Shah Rukh and Salman, but Aamir's kids and family have also met Gauri.

