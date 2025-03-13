On Aamir Khan's birthday, films that shaped the actor's career

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Mansoor Khan's 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' was not Aamir's debut film as an actor. He had made his debut in a film called 'Holi' back in 1984 but it was QSQT that catapulted him to stardom. It came at a time when action-dramas ruled Bollywood but Khan's film was a desi version of Romeo and Juliet and captured the imagination of the entire nation. Both Aamir and his co-star Juhi Chawla's fresh pairing was loved by one and all. Above all, a country that was being served only action heroes got a new hero to crush on.
Taare Zameen Par
A film that touched the hearts of both children and adults, 'Taare Zameen Par' was a story a child and a teacher. Khan was the co-director of the film which was written by Amol Gupte. A heartwrenching story of a young dyslexix boy who finds his voice through paitings, 'Taare Zameen Par' was lauded for its sensitivity.
3 Idiots
Aamir Khan was already a star when ' 3 Idiots' came out. But Rajkummar Hirani's film broke box office records as iot went on to earn Rs 392 crores making it Aamir's first blockbuster hit. For the film, Aamir lost weight to look like an 18 year-old. Co-starring Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor, the film dealth with the flawed education system in India.
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)
Aamir Khan teamed up with cousin Mansoor Khan once again for sports drama 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. Centered around two rival colleges and an annual bycicle race, the film had soulful music by Jatin-Lalit including the iconic song 'Pehla Nasha' and credible performances by Khan, Mamik, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film's success made Aamir a bankable star of the 1990s.
Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
Rajkumar Santoshi's film which is now considered a cult classic was actually a failure at the box office. The film featured two of the most popular actors of the 1990s- Aamir Khan and Salman Khan- along with Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor and while people till date give references of the film, it was not well received at the time it was released. A story of mistaken identities, the film had Aamir and Salman dabbling in comedy for the first time.
Ghulam
For Vikram Bhatt's 'Ghulam', Aamir Khan underwent vigorous tyarining to look his character of a boxer. The film had Aamir performing some daredevil stunts (remember the train sequence?) and the audience for the first time saw Khan in a action film. It also marked the debut of Aamir Khan the playback singer as he sang 'Aati Kya Khandala' to co-star Rani Mukerji.
Lagaan
The film that brought international recognition to Aamir Khan, 'Lagaan' was a period sports drama that had a group of villagers challenging the Britishers in a game of cricket in order to get tax exemption. The film won critical praise across the world and even was nominated that year at the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language film category- third Indian film to have achieved such a feat.
Dil Chahta Hai
The film that changed the way we look at Hindi films now, Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta Hai' proved to be a game-changer in many aspects. Aamir Khan played Akaash a rich-brat who doesn't believe in love untill he falls in love with Shalini (Preity Zinta). A film that redifined on how we saw friendship in Bollywood, DCH continues to be celebrated nearly two decades later.