On Aamir Khan's birthday, films that shaped the actor's career

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Mansoor Khan's 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' was not Aamir's debut film as an actor. He had made his debut in a film called 'Holi' back in 1984 but it was QSQT that catapulted him to stardom. It came at a time when action-dramas ruled Bollywood but Khan's film was a desi version of Romeo and Juliet and captured the imagination of the entire nation. Both Aamir and his co-star Juhi Chawla's fresh pairing was loved by one and all. Above all, a country that was being served only action heroes got a new hero to crush on.