In a career spanning a little over three decades, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has delivered incredible blockbusters. Part of the Khan troika, which ruled the box office in the 1990s and early 2000s, Aamir perhaps has hit the bull's-eye more than his contemporaries. With each release turning into a gigantic hit, Aamir has often been considered to know the business of cinema even as a risk taker. He is the one who has experimented with stories and characters the most and steered away from formulaic films for the greater part of his career.



As Aamir Khan turns 60, some of us at WION pick our favourite Aamir Khan movie.

Advertisment

Man of all seasons

It's so difficult to choose a favourite from Aamir Khan’s filmography because his acting grew on me with time. I was never an Aamir Khan fan, contrary to popular opinion. I never found him starry or charming to begin with, but then I watched Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Andaz Apna Apna, and the more recent Dangal, Dil Chahta Hai. While in all of these films (mostly) the story is the hero, Aamir never lets you move away from the screen. He makes you cry, he makes you laugh, he makes fun while having fun himself, and his genuineness truly translates from the screen to the audience. I can't pick one. For me, he is an ever-evolving actor who never takes his skill for granted. That's the best thing about him. Happy Birthday, Aamir!

Advertisment

- Zeba Khan

Who is Gauri Spratt? Here's what we know about Aamir Khan's girlfriend

Sarfarosh

Advertisment

Aamir Khan's performance as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in the 1999 film stands out to me for its intensity and realism. Aamir Khan masterfully balances vulnerability and determination, portraying a man torn between duty and deep personal loss. His nuanced expressions, restrained anger, and compelling screen presence make his portrayal unforgettable and deeply impactful to me.

- Achu Krishnan

3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan has cemented his place in the hearts of millions of fans not only through his phenomenal acting but also with the impactful stories he has brought to the big screen. Among his many films and memorable characters, two stand out for me: Taare Zameen Par in terms of story and Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, or Rancho, from 3 Idiots as a character.

On Aamir Khan's birthday, films that shaped the actor's career

Both Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots revolve around the education system but through very different topics and ways. The first one is a lesson for parents, while the other is a satirical comment on India's rigorous education system that has been blindly followed by teachers, parents and students. In the movie, Khan’s Rancho ably and cleverly questions the decades-old education system in the most humorous way possible.

As Rancho, Aamir said many unsaid feelings of thousands of students trapped in a rigid education system, delivering a story that deeply resonated with viewers. Above all, he gave us a mantra of All Iz well, a go-to phrase when you feel anxious while living a mundane adult life.

- Pragati Awasthi

Dangal

It is truly hard to pick a favourite Aamir Khan movie because the problem is in plenty. Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was my introduction to the concept of love stories, while Rangeela introduced me to the term tapori. Over the years, Khan has transformed in every film and experimented with looks. Most of his films hit the bull's eye and he was always known to push the envelope. In recent years, if one film of Khan's that stood out was Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Dangal.

Dangal came at a time when Khan was fresh from the success of 3 Idiots and PK- which he played the main protagonist. Dangal, in that sense, was different. Sure he played veteran wrestler and coach Mahavir Phogat on screen, but Khan transformed himself to look the part making the superstar take the backseat while the actor in him took charge.





In Dangal, the story is the winner. It narrates the story of a father who relentlessly trains to make his daughters the greatest wrestlers in the country. Dangal is based on Commonwealth Gold Medalist Geeta Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat’s life. Khan co-starred in the film with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played his onscreen daughters. While the first half of the film focussed on Aamir and his journey of becoming a coach for his daughters, the second half focussed on his daughters and their journey into the national team. Even though Aamir's superstar status loomed large in the film, the actor allowed others to shine. Aamir played a middle-aged, pot-bellied father who had the grit to fight society even though physically he may not have been fit to fight his daughter in the ring.

- Shomini Sen

Aamir Khan’s 60th Birthday Special: Legendary career, top hits and staggering net worth





