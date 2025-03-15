The second trailer for Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback has been released, offering fans a fresh look at the 28th film in the beloved Detective Conan anime franchise. The movie is set to premiere in Japan on 18 April 2025, screening in 588 theatres across the country.

A long-running legacy

The Detective Conan series is based on the manga by Gosho Aoyama, which debuted in 1994 and has sold over 270 million copies worldwide. The story follows Shinichi Kudo, a high school detective who is transformed into a child after an encounter with a mysterious organisation.

Forced to assume the alias Conan Edogawa, he continues solving complex cases while searching for those responsible for his transformation, with the help of his trusted friends and family.

A new mystery unfolds

Directed by Katsuya Shigehara and written by Takeharu Sakurai, One-Eyed Flashback will see Conan tackling a new mystery in the snowy mountains of Nagano. The movie will also bring back a fan favourite character, Kogoro Mouri, to the franchise.

The previous instalment in the franchise, Case Closed: The Million-Dollar Pentagram debuted in 2024 and grossed an impressive $21.7 million during its opening weekend. It went on to become the highest-grossing film in the series, earning $88.23 million.

Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback is set to hit cinemas on 18 April 2025.

