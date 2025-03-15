John Abraham’s latest action thriller, The Diplomat, has had a slow start at the box office, earning ₹4 crore ($460 K) on its opening day. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is facing tough competition from Vicky Kaushal’s period drama Chhaava, which continues to dominate the box office.

Advertisment

Also Read: Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback movie drops second trailer

Inspired by real events

The Diplomat is based on the life of Indian diplomat J. P. Singh and his involvement in the case of Uzma Ahmed, who sought asylum at the Indian embassy, claiming she was an Indian citizen abducted and forced into marriage in Pakistan.

Advertisment

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae-ron dating controversy: Luxury brand Prada terminates contract with Korean actor

The Diplomat opening day

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 20.45% on its opening day. Morning shows recorded a 7.31% turnout, while afternoon screenings improved to 19.42%. Evening shows peaked at 28.50%, with a slight drop to 26.56% for night screenings.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Chhaava continues its impressive run at the box office. The historical drama, based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, earned ₹7.25 crore ($833 K) in its fifth week, pushing its total worldwide gross past ₹726 crore ($83 million).

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday directors confirm that recent concept art leaks are fake

The cast and crew

The Diplomat stars John Abraham as J. P. Singh, Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed, Kumud Mishra as N. M. Sayyed, Sharib Hashmi as Diplomat Tiwari, and Ashwath Bhatt as Director General Malik Sahab.

Jab har raasta tha band, humaarey Bharat ne ummeed ko zinda rakha. A true story of courage. Watch it unfold on the big screen. #TheDiplomatTrailer out now!



🔗- https://t.co/Bt69nxeBBz



Releasing worldwide on 7th March.@sadiakhateeb #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vipuldshahopti… — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 14, 2025

The film is written by Ritesh Shah, with cinematography by Dimo Popov, editing by Kunal Walve, and music composed by Ishaan Chhabra.

Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan allegedly feuds with Pakistani critic over Nadaaniyan review