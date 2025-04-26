American political commentator and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly stirred controversy once again during her appearance at this year's TIME100 Gala in New York, where she took aim at actress Blake Lively’s inclusion on the list and criticised her accusations against co-star Justin Baldoni.

Kelly Calls Lively's allegations "Fake"

While speaking on the red carpet, Kelly did not hold back, questioning Lively's influence and credibility.

“She’s only here because she’s a celebrity,” Kelly said bluntly. “She has no influence over anything. She launched a fake MeToo allegation… She’s lived to regret doing it because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart. And so for her to be honoured for doing that — to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing — is a scandal.”

Kelly further added, “Obviously, TIME is looking for big stars to come here and generate pages on their magazines, but that was very wrong. I have a feeling [Lively is] going to be avoiding me. I won’t be avoiding anybody. I’m good.”

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle

Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us (2024) co-star Justin Baldoni in December, accusing him of “disturbing" and “unprofessional” behaviour on set, along with orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni has strongly denied the allegations and, in January, filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

The trial between Lively and Baldoni is scheduled to begin in March 2026, with both sides preparing for what is expected to be a highly publicised legal battle.

