The upcoming DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently filming in the UK, and there has been a steady flow of leaks from the set. The latest BTS picture from the set gives us a look at Milly Alcock's costume.

Advertisment

Also Read: Ne Zha 2: Blockbuster animated film debuts in Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu in India this week

A cosmic adventure inspired by the comics

Advertisment

The new Supergirl movie is directed by Craig Gillespie, known for his work on movies like Fright Night, I, Tonya and Cruella. The movie is rumoured to be based on the comic series by Tom King and follows Supergirl (Kara Zor-El) on an intergalactic adventure alongside Ruthie Marye Knoll, an alien seeking vengeance for her father’s murder, aided by Krypto the Superdog.

Supergirl and LOBO on Set! pic.twitter.com/hmNzrIvrYP — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) April 14, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Superman: James Gunn shares new BTS pic of Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet

Jason Momoa’s Lobo and a star-studded cast

The movie will also introduce Jason Momoa's Lobo, the last survivor of the planet Czarnia. He possesses superhuman strength, speed, and regenerative abilities and is a ruthless bounty hunter. Momoa recently confirmed that he has wrapped filming his scenes from the movie.

Also Read: New BTS pics from DCU's Lanterns give us the first look at Green Lantern John Stewart in action

Milly Alcock will make her DCU debut in the upcoming Superman movie directed by James Gunn this July. The movie stars David Corenswet as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The supporting cast of Supergirl includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham. The movie will release worldwide on April 4, 2025.

Also Read: Jason Momoa rides his new Minecraft-inspired bike and shares he has wrapped Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow