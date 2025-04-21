The animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 is all set to hit Indian theatres this week. The movie will have a Hindi dub, along with Tamil and Telugu subtitled versions, and the original Mandarin version with English subtitles across the country. Ne Zha 2 is currently the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, with a whopping $2.1 billion at the box office.

Hollywood stars join the English dub cast

The movie hit theatres in January and had a limited release worldwide. Recently, it was announced that the English dub of the movie will have a wide release and that the dub will feature some surprise Hollywood A-listers in its cast. This could give Ne Zha 2 the push it needs to overtake James Cameron's Titanic's gross of $2.2 billion.

The Good News that you have been patiently waiting for is here!



A global animation powerhouse

With a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 was a massive undertaking. More than 4,000 artists across 138 animation studios contributed to its production. Directed by Jiaozi, the film is a sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha and is based on the classic novel Investiture of the Gods.

The head of CMC Pictures revealed that the studio will be launching an international marketing campaign for the English dub so that Ne Zha 2 will reach non-Chinese audiences.

The film follows the legendary hero Ne Zha as he battles the formidable Dragon Kings to defend the fortress of Chentangguan. Ne Zha 2 has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences since its release.

Ne Zha 2 will be hitting the big screen across India on April 25.

