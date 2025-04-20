Jon Bernthal reprised his role as The Punisher in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again and his MCU debut. The recently released season finale saw the vigilante take on Kingpin's men in an intense and brutal fight that set up the upcoming Punisher TV special that Marvel has planned.

Bernthal teases a dark and gritty take

In a recent interview, Bernthal spoke about his love for the character and how much he is looking forward to bringing the best version of the character to fans saying, “I care very deeply about Frank, I’m really grateful that I’m getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve.”

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be light, and I think it’s the version that this character deserves,” he added.

The actor also spoke about the upcoming special and said, “It’s going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It’s not going to be easy.” He also added that it will not be “Punisher-lite,” saying, “I promise you that."

More Punisher ahead in season 2

Jon Bernthal's return as The Punisher was one of the highlights of Daredevil: Born Again and while he was only around for two episodes, it is reported that he will play a major role in the second season of the show that is currently being filmed in New York.

As for the Punisher special, it does not have an official title yet, but we do know that it will stream on Disney+ in 2026 before season 2 of Daredevil premieres.

