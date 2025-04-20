RRR actor Jr NTR has joined the sets of KGF director Prashanth Neel's Dragon(NTR31). The news was revealed by producers Mythri Movie Makers via X. The movie was officially announced in August 2024 and is scheduled for a January 2026 release.

Set in 1960s Bangladesh

Dragon(NTR31) is the current working title of the movie, which is said to be a period drama set in 1960s Bangladesh. Jr NTR will be playing a hero figure who comes to the aid of Telugu immigrants in the country. The movie is also rumoured to focus on the drug trade of the Golden Triangle, an area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India meet. Filming will begin on April 22nd in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City.

First-time collaborations and a star-studded cast

The movie will be Prashanth Neel's first collaboration with Jr NTR, and actress Rukmini Vasanth, known for her roles in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello and Bagheera, will be playing the female lead. It is also rumoured that Malayalam actors Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon are also a part of the cast.

Jr NTR joined the sets for Dragon(NTR31) after wrapping up his part in the upcoming War 2, where he will be sharing the big screen with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe, and will mark Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut.

