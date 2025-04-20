The 28th film in the beloved Detective Conan (Case Closed) franchise, Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback, has set a new opening day record. The movie grossed over $7.4 million at the Japanese box office, giving the franchise its highest opening day haul, surpassing the previous entry Case Closed: The Million-Dollar Pentagram, which collected $6.26 million on its opening day.

Strong opening across Japan

The movie premiered in Japan on 18 April 2025, screening in 588 theatres across the country. It sold a whopping 690,000 tickets on its opening day. The previous instalment would go on to become the highest-grossing film in the series, earning $88.23 million.

A snowy mystery and a fan favourite returns

Directed by Katsuya Shigehara and written by Takeharu Sakurai, One-Eyed Flashback sees Conan tackling a new mystery in the snowy mountains of Nagano. The film also marks the return of a fan-favourite character, Kogoro Mouri, to the franchise.

The Detective Conan series is based on the manga by Gosho Aoyama, which debuted in 1994 and has sold over 270 million copies worldwide. The story follows Shinichi Kudo, a high school detective who is transformed into a child after an encounter with a mysterious organisation.

Currently, Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales holds the top spot at the Japanese box office with $28.4 million.

