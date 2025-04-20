Sunny Deol shared an exciting update on Instagram about the sequel to Jaat, which was officially announced earlier this week. In a short video, the actor expressed his gratitude to fans for their support, as the film has earned ₹89.9 crores ($10.4 million) at the global box office. He also confirmed that he would soon begin filming Border 2.

Border 2: A sequel to a blockbuster

Border 2 is the follow-up to the 1997 hit Border, a war film set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 that focused on the Battle of Longewala. The original movie won three National Film Awards, for Best Film on National Integration, Best Lyricist, and Best Playback Singer (Male).

The sequel will be directed by Anurag Singh and features a supporting cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Kapil Sharma, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Deol thanks fans and shares updates

In the video, Sunny said, “You gave me a lot of love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better than this. I often take a trip to the mountains because I like it a lot. I’ll leave in a few days to shoot my film Border. Love you.” He ended the message by blowing a kiss to fans.

Jaat, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is reportedly made on a ₹100 crore ($11.6 million) budget and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, known for films like Crack, Don Seenu, Winner, and Bodyguard.

The film’s cast includes Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

