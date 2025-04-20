Things are looking bright for Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. The two were spotted on a dinner date at an Indian restaurant in Spain amid divorce rumours. The two were spotted enjoying a quiet time together. TMZ shared pictures of the two looking happy together.

Kanye and Bianca not getting divorced?

This comes after Kanye posted a song which many thought was an insight into his current relationship with wife Bianca. Reports suggested that the two are contemplating divorce. After this, Kanye released a song which had the words like his wife “ran away”. He rapped, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

Meanwhile, their Spain outing dispelled all those rumours. TMZ reported that the two are “giving their relationship another shot” because they travelled together to Spain and went on a dinner date. They also posted a video of the couple at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands, looking like they had made up.

Kanye West 'panicking' about Bianca Censori contemplating divorce from him

The recent divorce rumours picked up when Kanye West travelled solo to Japan earlier this month after the April song. Also, there were reports that Bianca was tired of exposing skin in public, after her stints at public gatherings where she is often seen wearing the bare minimum clothes. She is often spotted in sheer tights and dangerously low tops.

Will Bianca Censori face a lawsuit for her 'Nude Dress' at the Grammys 2025?

Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian

Kanye was previously married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022. They share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kanye and Kim are never seen together in public. They co-parent their kids and hence switch duties.