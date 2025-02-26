These are tough times for Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori as the two seem to be not getting along despite their controversial outings together. Days after the shocking appearance Bianca and Kanye made at the Grammys, the two seem to be heading for divorce.

Reports suggest that Kanye West aka Ye is trying his best and putting in a lot of effort to save his marriage. A new report in In Touch Weekly says that the rapper is "panicking" about it and "trying everything" to change his wife's mind.

Kanye West "panicking" about divorce

The In Touch Weekly report quotes a source close to Kanye as saying, “Bianca is talking to attorneys and telling pals her marriage to Kanye is all but over. Friends say he’s trying everything to change her mind about the divorce and that he’s panicking that she’s made up her mind.”

The insider added that the marriage is all but over, but Kanye cannot seem to handle it. The source added, “His ego cannot handle rejection. Maybe she’ll endure this for a little longer for the right reward, but it’s obvious Kanye sees the writing on the wall."

Kanye West will do 'whatever he can' to save his marriage to Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in 2022

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in 2022. The news came months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian finalised with whom he shares kids. Since then, Kanye and Bianca have made news for their bizarre public behaviour and immodest dressing. Bianca would often be spotted wearing nude clothes, sheer tights and clothes that would most often expose her intimate areas.

Kanye West back on X three days after anti-Semitic post went viral, deletes controversial posts

Reports claim that Bianca feels the heat from these controversies and has had enough of Kanye's antics. It was also reported that the two apparently do not have a pre-nuptial agreement.

Kanye and Bianca have not yet commented on the reports in public.