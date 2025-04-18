Actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand, and producer Naveen Malineni are facing legal trouble after an FIR was lodged against them in connection with their recent film Jaat. The move follows protests from members of the Christian community, who allege that certain scenes in the film disrespect Jesus Christ and Christian practices.

Advertisment

Also Read: Sunny Deol’s Jaat called out by Punjabi-Christian community. Decoding the controversial Church scene

One of the key points of contention is a scene showing Randeep Hooda standing in a church in a pose resembling Jesus Christ, which has been deemed offensive by several community members.

Legal action taken after complaints

Advertisment

On Thursday night, police in Punjab’s Jalandhar registered the FIR at the Sadar Police Station under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This section pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or its beliefs.

Also Read: Jaat box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer sees massive jump

According to The Indian Express, the police initially sought two days to evaluate the complaint. The FIR was filed after deliberation, and an investigation is currently underway.

Advertisment

Sunny Deol announces Jaat 2

Despite mixed reviews, Jaat has performed reasonably well at the box office, grossing over ₹70.4 crores ($8.2 million) globally. The action-packed film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, reportedly had a budget of ₹100 crores ($11.6 million).

The supporting cast of the movie includes Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Also Read: Sunny Deol confirms Jaat 2 with director Gopichand Malineni as movie crosses Rs 700 million worldwide

Amid the controversy, Sunny Deol has confirmed that a sequel, Jaat 2, is already in development.

Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar urges fans not to be late and miss out on the movie's powerful opening scene