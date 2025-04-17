Sunny Deol has confirmed that Jaat 2, a sequel to his recently released mass action movie Jaat, is in the works with Gopichand Malineni returning to direct. Jaat has grossed over ₹70.4 crores ($8.2 million) worldwide despite mixed reviews.

Sunny Deol shared the news via Instagram and posted a poster for the movie along with the caption: "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2".

Jaat regains momentum at the box office

The movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has a reported budget of ₹100 crores ($11.6 million) and has regained some of its box office momentum despite stiff competition from Ajith's Good Bad and Ugly, which has grossed over ₹180 crores ($21.4 million) worldwide.

#JAAT enters its blockbuster second week ❤‍🔥#JAAT KA POWER - collects 70.4 CRORES+ DOMESTIC GBOC in 7 days 💥💥



Jaat is the first Bollywood film directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, known for movies like Crack, Don Seenu, Winner, and Bodyguard. In the movie, Sunny Deol plays the role of Baldev Pratap Singh, who comes to the aid of a small village being terrorised by a local crime lord, Muthuvel Karikalan, played by Randeep Hooda.

A star-studded supporting cast

The cinematography for the film is helmed by Rishi Punjabi, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Thaman S. The supporting cast of the movie includes Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

