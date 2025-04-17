Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious, who recently made headlines after she alleged in an Instagram video that actor Shine Tom Chacko used drugs on the sets of their upcoming film Soothravakyam, has now filed a formal complaint against the actor.

Vincy Aloshious is known for her roles in Nayika Nayakan, Vikruthi and Rekha, for which she won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Malayalam. Shine Tom Chacko is known for his performances in movies like Kannur Squad, Beast, and Good Bad Ugly.

Complaint filed with film bodies

According to a report by Twenty Four News, the actress has filed complaints with various Malayalam film bodies, including the Kerala Film Chamber's Internal Complaints Committee and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

While the actress did not name Shine Tom Chacko in her Instagram video, her formal complaint does. In the email filed with AMMA, Vincy states that Shine Tom Chacko misbehaved while filming and appeared to be under the influence. She also claims to have seen the actor spitting out a white powdery substance on set.

Shine Tom Chacko's previous controversies

This is not the first time Shine Tom Chacko has been involved in a drug-related controversy. In January 2015, the actor, along with four women, was arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him, but he was acquitted of all charges in 2025.

AMMA has formed a three-member committee to look into the allegations, and the Excise Department of Kochi has begun a preliminary inquiry. However, they have clarified that a formal case will only be registered if the actress files a written complaint.

