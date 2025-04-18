Bollywood star Akshay Kumar urged fans not to be late to screenings of Kesari Chapter 2 and miss out on the film's powerful opening scene. Speaking at a special screening in Mumbai, Akshay asked the paparazzi and fans to make sure they catch the first ten minutes.

Akshay Kumar urged fans not to miss out

The film is based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who took on General Dyer and the British Raj in court after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay stressed the importance of the beginning: “When you come to watch this film, I request you with folded hands, don't miss the beginning. It is one of the most important films. The first 10 minutes of this film is the most important thing.”

Kesari Chapter 2’s opening is expected to depict the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where British Indian Army troops under General Dyer's command opened fire on an unarmed crowd, killing and injuring hundreds.

A story that shook the empire

Inspired by The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions. The ensemble supporting cast includes R. Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Ananya Panday, Simon Paisley Day, Alexx O'Nell, Amit Sial, and Masaba Gupta.

Kesari Chapter 2 is currently running in theatres worldwide.

