Marvel Cinematic Studios brings back its first family in Fantastic Four: The First Steps. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday and showcases the origin story of the Fantastic Four, comprising of Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Invisible Woman and The Thing who after a successful space mission are hailed as the heroes on Earth until Silver Surfer appears warning that the ‘planet is marked for death’. The battle between good and bad begins, but now the stakes are very high.

About Fantastic Four: The First Steps

Things seem hunky dory in the beginning of the trailer. Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) are formally introduced, with Sue and Reed gearing up to welcome their baby together.

The happiness and peace don’t last long as Silver Surfer warns them of ultimate doom. Her warning suggests that Earth may be next in line for Galactus to consume.

In fact, a frame in the trailer shows a shadowy figure- believed to be Galactus – appear to walk through the streets of New York City, hinting at the mammoth danger that looms large on Earth.

Watch the trailer of Fantastic Four: The First Steps here

Fantastic Four: The First Steps marks a significant chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spotlighting the heroes often called “Marvel’s First Family.”

Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles will also be taking on pivotal roles in the film.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps arrives in theatres on July 25, 2025.

