Marvel's Blade reboot has been in development limbo for years. Originally announced in 2019 with Mahershala Ali set to star and Bassam Tariq as director, the project has faced numerous delays due to script issues. Tariq eventually left after production was halted, leading to Yann Demange being hired as his replacement.

However, reports surfaced that both Kevin Feige and Mahershala Ali were unhappy with the script, leading to multiple rewrites. Eventually, Marvel put the project on hold, leaving its future uncertain.

What is Blade about?

In the comics, Blade is a dhampir, a half-human, half-vampire hybrid, who possesses all the strengths of a vampire without their weaknesses, including immunity to sunlight. A master martial artist and skilled weapons expert, Blade dedicates his life to protecting humanity from vampires and other supernatural threats.

The Wesley Snipes connection

When Wesley Snipes, who originally brought Blade to life in the 1998 film Blade and its two sequels, reprised his role in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), many fans hoped Marvel would continue with him as the lead. However, this turned out to be nothing more than wishful thinking.

Chad Stahelski to direct Blade?

Recently, rumours spread that the Blade reboot was indefinitely on hold and at risk of cancellation. However, according to The InSneider, Marvel is now eyeing John Wick director Chad Stahelski to helm the project, with a new script being written by Michael Green and Eric Pearson.

If this report is true, Marvel fans may finally get the Blade film they’ve been waiting for, one with the intense action Stahelski is known for.

