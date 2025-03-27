After years of delays, the first official look at the upcoming Red Sonja reboot has been released, thanks to the film finally securing a distributor. Directed by M. J. Bassett, the film began production in 2022 and is based on the comics by Roy Thomas.

What is Red Sonja About?

Red Sonja follows the story of a fierce warrior who is blessed by the goddess Scáthach after being left for dead and witnessing her family’s murder at the hands of mercenaries. The character exists in the same fantasy world as Conan the Barbarian, originally created by Robert E. Howard.

According to Deadline, Samuel Goldwyn Films will handle U.S. distribution, with the movie set to hit theatres later this year. Alongside this announcement, the studio also released the first official images from the film.

A long-awaited reboot

The upcoming film is the second live-action adaptation of the Red Sonja comics. The first, released in 1985 and starring Brigitte Nielsen, was both a critical and commercial failure but later gained cult status.

Since 2008, multiple attempts at a reboot have been made, with directors such as Robert Rodriguez, Simon West, and Bryan Singer attached at various points. However, the project only moved forward in 2022 after a script by Tasha Huo was completed and M. J. Bassett was brought on as director.

A brutal new quest

In this new adaptation, Red Sonja will lead a band of misfits to take down the brutal warlord Draygan and his sorceress bride, Dark Annisia. The cast includes Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja, Wallis Day as Annisia, and Robert Sheehan as Draygan.

With distribution in place, a trailer and the official release date for Red Sonja are expected to be announced soon.

