In the AI realm, there are no boundaries to imagination and creativity. A new AI trend has taken the internet by storm is Studio Ghibli-style images generated using ChatGPT’s new feature.

Netizens are going crazy over OpenAI’s new image-generation tool in GPT-4, which allows them to create their own Ghibli-style portraits. Some are transforming their own pictures into dreamy Ghibli-style artworks, while movie aficionados are reimagining their favorite characters and scenes in the beloved animation style.

Bollywood Ft Ghibli

As the trend of AI-generated Ghibli images gained momentum, Blinkit product manager Vivek Choudhary had given a Ghibli spin to several iconic scene of Indian movies.

Recreating these moments in Ghibli’s signature style, his carousel of images featured the legendary train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Another widely shared image depicted actor Rajpal Yadav as Chota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

“Nobody asked for Bollywood movie scenes in Ghibli style — but here they are,” Choudhary captioned the photos.

Another user generated a ghiblified version of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met. Sharing the picture, the user wrote,''Aditya was so full of life after meeting Geet that their ChatGPT Ghiblified version has 2 of him hanging out of the bus.''

While social media is buzzing with Studio Ghibli-style portraits, but with OpenAI's latest GPT-4o update, you can create different style photos.

Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also joined the bandagawan, updating his profile picture on X to an AI-generated Ghibli-style portrait.

Hayao Miyazaki slams AI animation! Video goes viral

Amid the new trend, an old video of Hayao Miyazaki has resurfaced in which he's criticising AI animation.

In the clip, Miyazaki looks disturbing as he says, “Whoever creates this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever,” he said. “I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all.”

He concluded, “I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself.”