While promoting his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, actor Akshay Kumar expressed his hope that the UK government and King Charles would watch the movie. The film is based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who challenged General Dyer and the British Raj in court following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The massacre took place when British Indian Army troops under General Dyer's command opened fire on an unarmed crowd gathered at Jallianwala Bagh, leading to hundreds of deaths and injuries. Kesari Chapter 2 is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

A personal connection

Speaking about the incident, Akshay said, “My grandfather witnessed the entire Jallianwala Bagh incident. He had told stories to my father, and my father told me. I’ve known a lot about the massacre since I was a child, so the film is very special to me. The event has been etched in my mind always… The most surprising thing was history doesn’t tell us what we actually need to know.”

"I want the British Government to watch #KesariChapter2. King Charles should watch this film. They should see what really happened. It will make them realize their historical mistakes, and after watching it, an apology will automatically come from their mouth." pic.twitter.com/U7NVrOMN0p — Akkian Vinayak (@AkkianVinayak9) April 11, 2025

Hoping for acknowledgement

He also spoke about why he wants British leaders to watch the movie. “I’m not here with a begging bowl to say, ‘They should say sorry’. I want them to at least watch this movie and realise the mistake. Other things will flow automatically from their mouth. The apology is bound to happen, it will flow on its own. But I want them to watch this film. I want the British government and King Charles to watch this film. They should see what happened. The rest will follow automatically.”

Kesari Chapter 2 is set to be released worldwide on April 18, 2025.

