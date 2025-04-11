Justin Bieber seem to have cut ties with Drew House fashion brand. Justin had launched the brand in 2019 and was also the face of the brand. In a now deleted post on Instagram stories, the singer lashed out at the fashion house and stated that he was not associated with the brand anymore.

Advertisment

What did Justin share on Instagram

Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the fashion house’s Instagram account, on which he wrote, “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drewhouse doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber dont waste ur money on Drewhouse.”

Justin Bieber is struggling with 'anger issues', shares cryptic posts about 'hating' himself at times

Advertisment

This isn’t the first time that Justin has dissed the brand. A week ago, Justin shared an AI animated video where he was seen entering a house that was stuffed with several Drew House items. He then lighted a match and made sure to exit the burning house with wife Hailey Bieber and infant son Jack Blues to escape the location.

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone primed to headline sweltering Coachella

The singer launched the clothing brand in 2019 along with stylist Ryan Good. The brand is commonly known for the yellow smiley face logo.

Advertisment

Justin lashes out at paparazzi

In the past few weeks, Justin has been raising eyebrow for his public appearances. He recently confronted the paparazzi when he had a run-in with them during a coffee run near Coachella.

He pulled up his hoodie to hide his face and yelled at one of the photographers who wished him good morning, “No! Not good morning. You already know. Why are you here? Money, money, money, money, money! Get outta here, bro. Money—that's all you want. You don't care about human beings. That's all you care about, guys. Money. Not people. ... You don't care about human beings."

Justin Bieber slammed for smoking bong, fans suspect he's into drugs