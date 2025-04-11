Music fans were descending on California's Coachella Valley for the premier arts festival that begins Friday and features headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone.

The opening day promises to be a scorcher, quite literally; a dome of high pressure is triggering a mini heat wave in southern California, with meteorologists predicting the temperature could crack 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius).

Organizers are urging the tens of thousands expected to arrive at the poorly shaded festival grounds to stay hydrated and use sunscreen as they gather to see other day-one lineup highlights including rapper Missy Elliott, Australian electropop band Parcels, and a rare stateside appearance from British punk ravers The Prodigy.

The sprawling desert weekend marks the unofficial start of music festival season, which Lady Gaga is priming to kick off with a bang. Fresh off the release of her latest album "Mayhem," the pop superstar has vowed "a massive night of chaos."

"Can't wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop," she posted when the lineup was announced.

South African star Tyla is also slated to perform Friday, one year after an injury forced her to pull out of the 2024 festival.

"Had many opportunities to go but swore to myself that the first time I go to Coachella, imma be performing... and look now!" she wrote on X when the lineups were announced last year.

And Blackpink's Lisa -- fresh off a role in HBO's hit show "White Lotus" -- will perform on her own Friday night, having twice taken the Coachella stage with her bandmates.

Later in the weekend Charli XCX is expected to turn the grounds her signature "brat" green, after a blockbuster year that saw her latest album propel her to new echelons of fame.

Travis Scott will play a special guest slot following Green Day's Saturday set, years after the hip-hop performer was slated to headline the 2020 festival, which was ultimately scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Rock revival -

Fresh off a Grammy win, Venezuelan band Rawayana is also primed to play a top slot on Saturday.

And celebrity conductor Gustavo Dudamel notably will lead the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a sunset concert.

There have been orchestral performances at Coachella before -- film composers Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer were showcased over the past decade -- but Saturday's performance will be the first time a major professional orchestra has played there.

Hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion will helm the main stage Sunday ahead of Post Malone's headlining performance, with Ty Dolla $ign also set to perform.

Also on Sunday French duo Polo & Pan will bring their tropicalia-infused electro set back to the Coachella Valley.

German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk are another draw, as are two of the 2025 Best New Artist Grammy nominees, Shaboozey and Benson Boone.

And while Coachella has leaned decidedly pop over the past decade, the 2025 edition will get back to the festival's rock roots.

Along with Green Day, rock acts including The Go-Gos, the original Misfits, Jimmy Eat World, and cult punk legends the Circle Jerks are slated to play.

"In this world gone sideways we know one thing for certain — rock 'n' roll is forever, and its spirit is needed now more than ever," said Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong earlier this year in Billboard.

Coachella 2025 will take place on April 11-13 and 18-20.