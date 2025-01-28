Lady Gaga is ready to whiplash her fans with new music as she teased the release date of her next studio album.

Lady Gaga took over the billboards of New York and Los Angeles with the artwork of her seventh studio album, Mayhem.

Lady Gaga's seventh studio album Mayhem: Artwork, Release Date

Mayhem will release on March 7. Sharing the artwork of her album, Lady Gaga wrote in the album announcement, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.” With it, she shared the creative process behind making the album and its artwork which features a shattered mirror. She said that the album is like “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Mayhem will have 14 tracks in total. It will also feature previously released songs “Disease” and “Die With a Smile” which are a part of this album.

The album is executive produced by Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

Lady Gaga will debut the third single and accompanying music video from “Mayhem” on February 2 – which will make it in time for a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The full tracklist for the Mayhem album will be revealed later.

Lady Gaga to perform in LA for wildfire aid

In other news, Lady Gaga will join artists including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Joni Mitchell to perform at FireAid in Los Angeles on January 30, in a benefit for the people and communities devastated by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles neighbourhoods.

Then she will make a splash at Grammys and will next be honoured with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17. Gaga will next headline performance at Coachella on April 11 and 18.

Lady Gaga in films

Lady Gaga is also active in the acting space and was last seen in Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix.