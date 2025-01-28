Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is taking it slow and wants to savour filmmaking.

Advertisment

At the Sundance Film Festival, when he was asked about making his final film, which he’d spoken about for years, he said that he is currently a dad and wants his son to have core memories from a film set.

Quentin Tarantino is in "no hurry" to make final film

Tarantino said, “I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production. I’ve been doing that for 30 years. Next month my son turns 5, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father.”

Advertisment

Also read: Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson arrive at Maha Kumbh | Watch

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director juggles his time between America and Israel and loves being a dad. At the Sundance Festival, Tarantino made a special visit and flew down specially from Utah for a conversation with film critic Elvis Mitchell who is also an academic and popular host. Mitchell hosted a weekend of cinema talks on Park City’s Main Street (“The Elvis Suite”), including chats with Bill Murray.

Tarantino wants kids to be involved in his final film

Advertisment

In the conversation, Quentin Tarantino also mentioned, “The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life.”

Also read: 'My people are getting attacked' Selena Gomez breaks down in tears over Trump's immigration crackdown

His daughter, he said, “is already such a genius, she’ll just get it.”

He added, “If you’re wondering what I’m doing right now, I’m writing a play, and it’s going to be probably the next thing I end up doing. If it’s a fiasco I probably won’t turn it into a movie. But if it’s a smash hit? It might be my last movie.”