Akshay Kumar is back with Kesari Chapter 2. The sequel to the much-loved historical drama of the same name. After a long wait, the filmmakers have released a trailer, offering a glimpse of what the audience can expect from this upcoming movie.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Pala

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer - watch

On Thursday (April 3), the first trailer of the movie was dropped, showing Akshay assaying the role of C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress.

Inspired by the darkest chapter of Indian history, the trailer begins from a court scene, showing Nair (Akshay) questioning Colonel Reginald Dyer, the British officer who gave the order to fire on a large gathering of people at Jallianwala Bagh on 13 April 1919 in Amritsar.

Ananya Panday is playing the role of barrister Dilreet Gill, who is in Nair's team in his fight against the Britishers, while R Madhavan is playing the role of Neville McKinley, the lawyer defending the Britishers in the court.

The trailer showcases an intense performance by Akshay as Nair, highlighting his determination to seek justice for the innocent lives lost in the massacre. With captivating visuals, powerful dialogue, and a strong background score, the trailer is sure to elevate your excitement.

The film arrives in theatres on April 18.

About Kesari franchise

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the first film, which was released in 2019. Headlines by Anurag Singh, the movie tells the story of the Battle of Saragarhi. Set in 1897, the movie tells the brave story of 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, who fought against the 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen.