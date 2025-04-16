Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his next film, Kesari: Chapter 2 which takes us back to the time of Jallianwala Bagh massacre in which innocent people lost their lives undre the British rule.

Advertisment

While out promoting his film, Akshay Kumar was asked about Salman Khan’s recent spate of loss-making films. Salman Khan’s Sikandar released during Eid holiday on March 30 and has since earned only a little above Rs 100 crore in domestic box office. This is a very poor performance for a Salman Khan film.

Akshay Kumar comes out in support of Salman Khan

Notably, Sikandar is not the only flop that Salman has delivered. His previous film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also tanked at the box office when it released in 2023. On Sikandar receiving such a lukewarm response at the box office, a journalist asked Akshay Kumar why Salman’s films weren’t working anymore.

Advertisment

Akshay Kumar who has worked on hit films with Salman Khan said, “Aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger zinda hai aur humesha rahega (This cannot happen. Tiger is alive and always will be).” He further added, “Salman ek aisi nasal ka tiger hai jo zindagi mein kabhi maar nahi sakta. Woh mera dost hai, he will always be there. (Salman is a rare breed of actor. His stardom is not limited to box office numbers. He’s my friend. He will always be a part of the industry).”

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2. The trailer of the film was recently released, and it opens with Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair questioning a British officer about whether any warning was given to the people gathered at Jallianwala Bagh before shots were fired on those protesting the Rowlatt Act.

'The apology is bound to happen': Akshay Kumar wants King Charles to watch Kesari Chapter 2

Advertisment

Kesari Chapter 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he brings untold story of Jallianwala Bagh massacre