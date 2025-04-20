BTS member Jin made a special appearance during Coldplay’s concert in Seoul, marking his first public performance since completing his mandatory military service in June last year. Coincidentally, his last stage appearance before enlistment was also with Coldplay during their 2022 concert in Argentina.

Advertisment

Also Read: Kalamkaval: Mammootty's dark persona in the new poster fuels serial killer film rumours

A surprise request and iconic performance

Coldplay is currently touring as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, with upcoming shows scheduled in Seoul on April 22, 24, and 25, before continuing on to the United States for the next leg of the tour.

Advertisment

At the recent concert, Jin made a surprise entrance holding a sign that read, “Pick me please. Can I sing The Astronaut with you?” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin read the sign aloud, pointed at Jin, and respectfully knelt before him. Jin reciprocated the gesture, and the two went on to perform The Astronaut and My Universe together, to the delight of fans.

Advertisment

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela refutes temple claim, criticizes media of misquoting her

Jin shares a fun moment with the band

During their time on stage, the duo shared a light-hearted exchange. Chris asked Jin for his name, to which Jin responded, “My team is BTS.” Chris joked, “Oh... your team is BTS!” Jin then asked, “BTS, you know?” prompting Chris to say, “OK. I heard of you guys. And we are Coldplay, the second-best band in the world. BTS may be number one, I think!” Jin humbly replied, “Oh no! I don’t think so.”

Also Read: Toy Story 5: Everything to know from cast, release date and more

The two acts first collaborated in 2021 for the hit song My Universe, and reunited again for The Astronaut, a track co-written by Coldplay for Jin’s solo debut.

Also Read: Emily in Paris season 5 to start production in Paris and Rome with this cast ensemble