The second look poster for the upcoming Malayalam thriller Kalamkaval is here. Mammootty looks menacing and feels eerily similar to his look in the 2014 psychological thriller Munnariyippu, which makes a strong case for the recent rumours that the superstar will be playing a negative role in the movie.

Mammootty's first collaboration with Jithin K. Jose

Kalamkaval will mark the directorial debut of writer Jithin K. Jose with a screenplay he co-wrote with Jishnu Sreekumar. The music is composed by Mujeed Majeed, cinematography by Faisal Ali, and editing by Praveen Prabhakar.

Presenting The Second Look Poster of #Kalamkaval , Directed by Jithin K Jose pic.twitter.com/6jAGe26zdF — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 20, 2025

Based on the infamous serial killer Cyanide Mohan?

There is a lot of speculation online that the movie will feature 21 female actresses and is based on the life of infamous serial killer Cyanide Mohan, who murdered 20 women in Karnataka from 2003 to 2009.

Mohan targeted women between the ages of 22 and 35 who came from poor families that could not pay dowries. Mohan would offer to marry the women, asking for nothing in return, only to murder them after the wedding with cyanide pills and then rob their jewellery.

The 2023 Hindi web series Dahaad, which starred Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma, is based on Cyanide Mohan. Mammootty has been taking on more and more challenging roles in movies like Bramayugam, Kaathal – The Core and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, so fans are hyped for Kalamkaval.

The supporting cast of the movie includes Rajisha Vijayan, Gayathri Arun, Gibin Gopinath and Vinayakan. The movie does not have a release date yet.

