Urvashi Rautela recently found herself at the centre of criticism following a comment she made during an interview, where she mentioned the existence of a temple named after her in Uttarakhand. Social media users and religious leaders were quick to express outrage, accusing her of making disrespectful claims.

In her conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she stated, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it.”

Locals and priests call for action

Her statement drew sharp criticism from locals and priests who regard the mentioned temple as sacred. Many voiced their displeasure and called on the authorities to intervene, accusing the actress of offending religious sentiments.

Team issues clarification

To address the controversy, Urvashi’s team issued an official clarification. The statement explained, "Urvashi Rautela said that there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand, not Urvashi Rautela’s temple. Now people don’t even listen to things properly; just hearing ‘Urvashi’ or ‘temple,’ they assumed that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Listen to this video properly and then speak (sic)."

She further urged the public and media to fact-check before making assumptions. "It is essential that before making baseless allegations or derogatory comments against any individual, the facts are thoroughly verified. Everyone in society should treat each other with respect and understanding so that everyone’s rights can be protected (sic)."

