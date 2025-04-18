The trailer for Pedro Pascal's upcoming Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, has leaked online. The movie is a continuation of the popular The Mandalorian series on Disney+ and follows the adventures of the mercenary Din Djarin and his ward Grogu.

The leak took place after the trailer was screened at the ongoing Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, where they also announced the title of Ryan Gosling's upcoming movie, Star Wars: Starfighter.

Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters on May 28, 2027. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/dsbVb3VdBY — Star Wars (@starwars) April 18, 2025

First look at new characters (spoilers ahead)

The leaked trailer showed footage of Din Djarin taking on a group of stormtroopers in a spaceship. It then cuts to Sigourney Weaver's mystery character, who hires him and Grogu for a new mission. The trailer also gives us our first look at Zeb Orrelios from the animated show Star Wars Rebels and Rotta the Hutt.

Weaver shares a few insights

In a recent interview, Sigourney Weaver shared a few details about her role, saying, “I play a wonderful character who is, you know, in a position of authority,” she shared. “And I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission to the Outer Rim, where all the bad stuff happens.”

The movie is directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau and Dave Filoni. The rest of the cast includes Jeremy Allen White and Jonny Coyne.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be hitting the big screen worldwide on May 22, 2026.

