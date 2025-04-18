Advertisment
From the Trump presidency to economic tariffs here are 5 predictions for 2025 for The Simpsons that came true.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Across its 3 decades-long run, the show has consistently provided humorous yet insightful reflections on society that later prove to be eerily prophetic.

Authored by: Achu Krishnan
The Simpsons predictions for 2025
Five predictions from 'Bart to the Future' that came true

The Simpsons has long had an uncanny ability to predict the future. Over its record-breaking 35 seasons spanning more than three decades, the show has satirised American politics and culture in ways that often ended up resembling reality. One episode in particular, "Bart to the Future" from season 11, released in the year 2000, imagined what Bart’s life would look like in the year 2025, and it made some eerily accurate predictions. Let’s take a look at five predictions from that episode that have since come true or come close.

The Trump Presidency
The Trump Presidency

The episode heavily implies that real estate mogul Donald Trump will become president of the United States in the future, a prediction that, incredibly, came true in 2016.

Kamala Harris Running for President
Kamala Harris Running for President

In the episode, Lisa Simpson becomes the first female president. She’s shown wearing a purple pantsuit and matching jacket, which drew comparisons to VP Kamala Harris's outfit at Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration. While Harris didn’t win, she did run for office in 2024, making this prediction partially accurate.

The Economic Crisis
The Economic Crisis

Lisa inherits a collapsing economy, thanks to the disastrous policies of the previous administration. This mirrors real life, as Trump’s 2025 tariff war has led to skyrocketing inflation and heavy financial losses for American companies.

Holograms
Holograms

Another prediction was the widespread use of holograms for personal communication. Today, HD3 holograms are already being used in stores and exhibitions around the world, proving this technological forecast wasn’t so far-fetched after all.

