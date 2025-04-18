Ever since Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam announced that they are collaborating for a film, fans have been eagerly awaiting to all the updates related to the project. The film titled Thug Life is slated to release on June 5, 2025 and makers have kickstarted promotions and giving glimpses of the film on the internet. Ahead of the press meet the team unveiled the first single called Jinguchaa. The video features Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR soaking in the wedding festivities along with Trisha. Sanya Maklhotra can be seen dancing to the foot tapping number that has been composed by AR Rahman.

Advertisment

Sharing the much-anticipated first single from the movie, the makers captioned the post as “#Jinguchaa Out Now #Thugsweddinganthem#Thuglife #ThuglifeFromJune5 #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR A #ManiRatnam Film An @arrahman Musical. A @ikamalhaasan Lyrical.”

Advertisment

The video also features a few BTS clips from the song sequence and features Mani Ratnam giving instructions to the crew.

Advertisment

About Thug Life

Thug Life is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the season. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film features a gamut of stars, including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life to release in June 2025: Read more details inside

Recently, during the press meet for the film, Kamal Haasan revealed that the first idea for the story of Thug Life was of his own. He revealed that it was from one of the many ideas that he had discussed with Mani Ratnam a long time back.

“We discussed many stories...Mani Ratnam said to me that he liked one of my old scripts, and I told him to take it.. He just drew inspiration from that script & he went in his own route with it,” said Haasan.

Ali Fazal's next Hollywood film Rule Breakers celebrates the power of women

The movie brings back Kamal and Ratnam for the second time after their first film Nayakan. Released in 1987, the movie was a huge box office hit.

Haasan was last seen in Indian 2. Directed by S Shankar, the movie is a sequel to the 1996 hit film that starred Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar. Released in July, the movie was a dud at the box office.

Ali Fazal joins Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life