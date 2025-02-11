Ali Fazal is all set to woo Hollywood once again with his upcoming film, Rule Breakers, which is slated to release in North American theatres on March 7, 2025, just ahead of International Women’s Day.



The actor has given a glimpse to the first look of his character from the film, expressing his pride in being part of a project that celebrates the power of women, education, and resilience in the face of adversity. Ali plays Samir Sinha, a techie from LA in the film.

About Rule Breakers

A gripping, women-centric drama, Rule Breakers tells the story of a visionary woman who dares to educate young girls in a society where such efforts are seen as an act of rebellion. As their innovation captures global attention, their success becomes both a beacon of hope and a source of conflict. With rising opposition and personal sacrifices, their unwavering courage ignites a movement that has the potential to change the world.

Ali Fazal in Rule Breakers Photograph: (X)

Sharing his excitement, Ali Fazal said, "This film is a gem, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it. Rule Breakers is not just a story; it’s a powerful statement about courage, unity, and the impact of education. Releasing it on the eve of Women’s Day in the US makes it even more special because it aligns with the global celebration of women’s strength and resilience. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this journey on the big screen."

With its poignant narrative and timely message, Rule Breakers is set to be a significant addition to Ali Fazal’s diverse filmography which also stars the iconic Phoebe Waller-Bridge and is helmed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Bill Guttentag.

